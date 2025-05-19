May 19, 2025, 03:38 PM IST
Kailash Mansarovar Yatra 2025 set to resume after 5 years, know travel guidelines
Shivani Tiwari
The Kailash Mansarovar Yatra is a sacred trek that attracts devotees from various religion from Hinduism, Buddhism, Jainism, and Bon.
The journey takes pilgrims to Mount Kailash and Lake Manasarovar in Tibet, offering a unique blend of spirituality and adventure amidst breathtaking Himalayan landscapes.
The Kailash Mansarovar Yatra will resume in Sikkim this June after a five-year suspension due to the 2017 Doklam standoff and the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pilgrims starting their Kailash Mansarovar Yatra from the Indo-China border in Gangtok, the capital of Sikkim.
Route
Then, they will proceed to Lake Mansarovar and Mount Kailash to perform the sacred parikrama around the sacred mountain.
Two centres will be set up at the 16th Mile (10,000 ft) and near Hangu Lake (14,000 ft) to help pilgrims adjust to high altitudes with accommodation, healthcare, and essentials.
Infrastructure
Authorities are enhancing road maintenance and security measures to ensure a smooth and hassle-free journey for pilgrims.
The Nathula route in Sikkim is considered the most accessible and safest route due to its well-maintained roads and peaceful surroundings.
Guidelines
Pilgrims must register with the Ministry of External Affairs and prepare physically for high-altitude conditions, carrying necessary documents like a valid ID and permits during the yatra.
