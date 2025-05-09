India-Pakistan war: India's top 5 naval vessels that can hit Pakistan from Arabian Sea

May 9, 2025, 12:23 AM IST
India possesses a robust second-strike capability and underwater dominance in the region, with its submarines and ships capable of carrying nuclear-tipped ballistic missiles.
INS Vikrant: India's first indigenous aircraft carrier, capable of carrying 24 aircraft. Commissioned on August 15, 2022, it marks a significant milestone in India's naval capabilities.
INS Visakhapatnam: Guided-missile destroyer with advanced stealth capabilities. With a length of 163 meters and a displacement of around 7,500 tonnes, it's a formidable asset in the Indian Navy.
INS Chakra: It is a nuclear-powered attack submarine leased from Russia. Measuring 111 meters in length and 13 meters in width, it has a crew capacity of 180 personnel.
INS Kolkata: This naval vessels is a guided-missile destroyer and the lead ship of the Kolkata-class destroyers. With a length of 164 meters and a displacement of 7,400 tonnes, it's one of the largest destroyers operated by the Indian Navy.
INS Karanj: It is a Scorpene-class conventional submarine built under Project 75. It's the third submarine in the series and was inducted into the Indian Navy in 2019.