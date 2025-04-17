Apr 17, 2025, 10:34 AM IST
How did Delhi's Majnu Ka Tila get its name?
Shivani Tiwari
As soon as you leave Delhi's Vidhansabha Metro Station, auto and e-rickshaw drivers will instantly ask, 'Majnu Ka Tila?'
If you know, you know Majnu Ka Tila is the ultimate hangout spot for food lovers, especially those who crave diverse cuisines like Korean.
This place is well-known for its Tibetan restaurants, which offer authentic and flavorful Tibetan cuisine and diverse Asian cuisine that’s hard to find elsewhere.
But we’re not here to talk about the food, but rather the unique and unusual story behind this place’s name.
You’ve probably wondered why this place has such a unique name and what its history is. Well, let us tell you.
In North Delhi, there’s an area officially called New Aruna Nagar Colony, but everyone knows it as 'Majnu Ka Tila'.
In the 15th century, an Iranian Sufi saint named Majnu lived here, helping people cross the Yamuna for free.
When Guru Nanak Dev Ji visited and saw Majnu’s selfless service, he was pleased and blessed him. In 1783, Sikh leader Baghel Singh built the Majnu Ka Tila Gurudwara to honour this.
Majnu Ka Tila today reflects the mix of various cultures and histories. Its narrow streets combine tradition and modern energy, drawing locals, tourists, and students from all around.
Next:
10 hidden gems in Haryana
Click To More..