Global Meat Consumption: 10 countries that eat most meat per person, India ranks at...

Mar 15, 2025, 04:44 PM IST
Hong Kong: Leading globally, Hong Kong's residents consume approximately 124.11 kg of meat per person annually.
Australia: Australians have a high meat intake, averaging 121.61 kg per person each year.
United States: In the U.S., the average meat consumption is around 109.39 kg per person annually.
Argentina: Known for its beef culture, Argentina's per capita meat consumption stands at 109.39 kg per year.
Spain: Spaniards consume about 99.5 kg of meat per person each year.
Israel: With a significant poultry consumption, Israel averages 88.7 kg of meat per capita annually.
France: The French have an average meat consumption of 86.1 kg per person each year.
Note: These figures are based on data from the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and other reputable sources.
In contrast, India's per capita meat consumption is significantly lower. As of 2022, the average meat consumption in India is approximately 6.63 kg per person per year, placing it among the countries with the lowest meat consumption globally.
