From Samay Raina to Kiku Sharda: 5 comedians who have faced legal actions 

Feb 14, 2025, 05:09 PM IST
Here are five Indian comedians who have faced legal actions
1. Samay Raina: Recently, multiple complaints have been filed against the comedian over controversial remarks made on his show - India's Got Latent.
2. Kiku Sharda: In 2016, comedian Kiku Sharda was held for his comments over spiritual leader Radhe Maa on The Kapil Sharma Show.
3. Munawar Faruqui: In 2021, the stand-up comedian was arrested for his derogatory remarks against Hindu gods.
4. Vir Das: In 2022, an FIR was filed against Vir Das in connection with a copyright violation case.
5. Tanmay Bhat: The comedian was booked in 2017, when a video from 'AIB Knockout' went viral for his offensive jokes.
This information is not DNA's opinion but obtained from media reports.