Skip Manali, Shimla, and Nainital, and head to hidden gem of Gulaba
Shivani Tiwari
Indian hill stations offer a tranquil retreat from city life, boasting scenic beauty, pleasant climates, and rich colonial heritage, attracting tourists seeking relaxation and rejuvenation.
While popular hill stations like Shimla and Manali attract crowds, many hidden gems remain unexplored, offering serene and untouched natural beauty to adventurous travellers.
Gulaba Hill Station seems like a breathtakingly beautiful destination with serene landscapes and stunning views that captivate many travellers.
This hill station near Manali offers adventure activities, snowfall fun, and breathtaking views of snow-covered mountains on the Rohtang Pass route.
Gulaba Hill Station's high altitude offers thrilling adventures and breathtaking views, making it a paradise for adventure-seeking tourists.
Gulaba Hill Station seems to be a skiing haven, similar to Auli in Uttarakhand, offering thrilling snow sports and activities for winter sports enthusiasts.
This hill station is named Gulaba after the King of Kashmir, Gulab Singh.
Gulaba Hill Station sounds like a nature lover's paradise, offering stunning natural beauty, including mountains, waterfalls, rivers, and forests. It's a perfect getaway for those seeking an immersive outdoor experience.
Solang Valley it's just 4 km away from Gulaba, a perfect combined trip for adventure and fun.