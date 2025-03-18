Explore 8 travel destinations in the Aravalli range
Shivani Tiwari
The Aravalli Range, one of the oldest mountain ranges in India, stretches across Rajasthan, Haryana, Gujarat, and Delhi, offering a tapestry of natural beauty, historical significance, and cultural richness.
Mount Abu, Rajasthan: The only hill station in Rajasthan, known for its cool climate, scenic landscapes, and the famous Dilwara Temples.
Udaipur, Rajasthan: The 'City of Lakes,' is renowned for its picturesque lakes, palaces, and vibrant culture.
Ranakpur, Rajasthan: Famous for the stunning Ranakpur Jain Temple, known for its intricate marble carvings.
Kumbhalgarh, Rajasthan: Home to the majestic Kumbhalgarh Fort, a UNESCO World Heritage Site with the second-longest wall in the world.
Sariska Tiger Reserve, Rajasthan: A wildlife sanctuary offering opportunities to spot tigers, leopards, and other wildlife.
Alwar, Rajasthan: Located in the northern Aravalli hills, Alwar has many historical sites and nature reserves.
Neemrana, Rajasthan: A popular historic town of Alwar, Neemrana is a treasure trove of heritage and rich culture.
Pali, Rajasthan: A recognized destination for its impressive cultures, wildlife journeys and religious sites.