India, a land of diverse cultures, landscapes, and histories, is home to several states that are relatively small in size, yet rich in cultural heritage and natural beauty.
Mizoram- Covers an area of 21,081 sq km, it is the fifth smallest state in India.
Mizoram is a land of breathtaking natural beauty, with lush green hills, cascading waterfalls, and pristine rivers. It is home to the Mizo people, who are known for their warm hospitality and rich cultural traditions.
Nagaland- Cover an area of 16,579 sq km, it is a fourth smallest state in India.
Nagaland is renowned for its stunning landscapes, diverse tribal cultures, and vibrant festivals. The state is home to numerous indigenous tribes, each with its own unique customs, traditions, and languages.
Tripura- Covers an area of 10,492 sq km, it comes third in the list.
Tripura, located in Northeast India, is a land of lush green hills, ancient temples, and vibrant festivals.
Sikkim- Cover an area of 7,096 sq km, it is the second smallest state in India.
Sikkim is a beautiful state known for its snow-capped mountains, lush valleys, and diverse wildlife. It is home to Kanchenjunga, the third-highest peak in the world.
Goa- Covers an area of 3,702 sq km, it is the smallest state in India.
Goa is renowned for its pristine beaches, Portuguese colonial architecture, and vibrant nightlife. Goa is also known for its rich cultural heritage, including its traditional music, dance forms, and festivals.