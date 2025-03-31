Mar 31, 2025, 07:59 PM IST
Delhi isn't the top consumer of Pav Bhaji, it's..., trailed by...
Shivani Tiwari
Pav Bhaji is a beloved street food in India, known for its vibrant flavors and satisfying combination of buttery pav (bread) and spiced vegetable mash.
While Delhi is often associated with its rich street food culture, it is not the largest consumer of Pav Bhaji in India.
In Mumbai, Pav Bhaji is a symbol of the city’s fast-paced, street-smart nature.
The city’s pav bhaji vendors are not only an institution but also part of Mumbai’s culture.
Mumbai remains the undisputed leader in Pav Bhaji consumption, with thousands of vendors serving the dish around the clock.
Maharashtra is the top consumer of Pav Bhaji, with cities like Pune and Nagpur.
Pune’s youthful population, large student base, and vibrant street food scene have made it a hotspot for this delectable dish.
The local variation of Pav Bhaji, often served with more masalas and toppings, is a hit with food lovers across the city.
The dish's increasing appeal across regions like Delhi, Gujarat, and Uttar Pradesh speaks to its versatility and the growing fusion of regional flavors.
Next:
8 most popular beaches in India
Click To More..