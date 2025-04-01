Delhi businessman, 10 others stake claim to Faridkot ruler's property worth Rs 25000 crore

Sardar Gurpreet Singh, a businessman from Delhi, and nine others have filed a lawsuit in the Chandigarh District Court seeking a share from the estate of the former ruler of Faridkot State, Harinder Singh Brar.
They are claiming their rightful share in the former Faridkot ruler's properties, which are estimated to be worth over Rs 25,000 crore.
These people, claiming to be the legal beneficiaries of Rajkumari Maheep Inder Kaur (one of the three daughters of the former Faridkot king), have filed a petition before the court.
According to their statement, Raja Harinder Singh Brar's family consisted of four children: three daughters, named Amrit Kaur, Deepinder Kaur, and Maheepinder Kaur, and one son.
When the king passed away, his immediate family members, recognized as class one heirs, were legally eligible to receive his property.
The estate was to be distributed evenly, with each heir granted a 25 percent share.
Princess Maheep Inder Kaur's death in 2001 led to the claimants seeking her 25% property share, citing her 1995 will. They've submitted supporting documents to substantiate their claim to her portion of the estate.
Previously, Amarinder Singh, the grandson of Harinder Singh Brar's brother, Kanwar Manjit Inder Singh, sought a 33.33 percent property division, his petition is still pending in the court.
The claimants have also requested the court to make a list of all the properties to figure out their worth. Then, they want their 25% share of everything, following the law.