May 1, 2025, 12:45 PM IST
City of Pandavs was located here in Delhi, know what is there today
Shivani Tiwari
Delhi, an ancient city, is steeped in rich cultural heritage and history, offering numerous stories to explore.
Delhi's history is indeed linked to the Mahabharat era, where it is known as Indraprastha.
Do you know that there's a place in Delhi believed to be the ancient city of the Pandavas.
Purana Qila in Delhi is believed to be the ancient capital of the Pandavas.
Purana Qila is one of Delhi's oldest forts, located on the banks of the Yamuna River, near Delhi Zoo.
According to local beliefs, the site of Purana Qila was once the Pandavas' capital, Indraprastha.
Near Purana Qila, there's a temple dedicated to Kunti Devi, believed to be the mother of the Pandavas.
Mughal Emperor Humayun built Purana Qila into his city, Dinpanah.
After defeating Humayun, Sher Shah Suri renamed Purana Qila as Shergarh and added several structures to the fort.
Next:
Why is Pahalgam called Mini Switzerland?
Click To More..