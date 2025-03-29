Mar 29, 2025, 12:10 PM IST
Chaitra Navratri 2025: Durga temples to visit this navratri
Shivani Tiwari
Chaitra Navratri 2025 is a nine-day festival dedicated to Goddess Durga. This festival symbolizes the victory of good over evil.
Visit some of India's renowned Durga temples to seek blessings, find peace, and deepen your connection with the divine.
Kalighat Temple, Kolkata: Dedicated to Goddess Kali, offering a unique experience of devotion and culture during Navratri.
Chamundeshwari Temple, Karnataka: Located on Chamundi Hills near Mysore, devotees seek Goddess Chamundeshwari's blessings amidst vibrant energy and special pujas during Navratri.
Siddhidatri Temple, Haridwar: Dedicated to Goddess Siddhidatri, a form of Durga, offering a serene atmosphere and a popular Navratri destination for devotees.
Harsiddhi Durga Temple, Ujjain: An ancient Shakti Peetha, attracting many devotees during Navratri, is filled with vibrant energy, daily rituals, and devotional singing.
Jwala Ji Temple, Himachal Pradesh: The temple uniquely features a naturally burning flame, symbolizing Goddess Durga's eternal presence, making it a sacred and fascinating spiritual destination.
Durga Temple, Varanasi: Known as the 'Monkey Temple', this ancient temple attracts large crowds during Navratri, as devotees seek Goddess Durga's blessings.
Kamakhya Temple, Assam: Located on Nilachal Hill in Guwahati, Assam, a significant Shakti Peetha, dedicated to Goddess Kamakhya, a form of Durga.
Naina Devi Temple, Uttarakhand: Located on the lakeside is a popular spot in Nainital. The legend has it that when Lord Shiva was carrying the burnt body of Sati, her eyes fell at this place.
