Chaitra Navratri 2025 Calendar: Complete schedule of puja and events
Chaitra Navratri, one of the most significant festivals in Hinduism, marks the beginning of the new year in the Hindu calendar.
It is a nine-day festival dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga in all her forms, symbolizing the triumph of good over evil.
* Day 1 (March 30): Chandra Darshan and Shailputri Puja * Day 2 (March 31): Brahmacharini Puja
* Day 3 (April 1): Chandraghanta Puja * Day 4 (April 2): Kushmanda Puja
* Day 5 (April 3): Skandamata Puja * Day 6 (April 4): Katyayani Puja
* Day 7 (April 5): Kalaratri Puja * Day 8 (April 6): Mahagauri Puja and Kanya Pujan
* Day 9 (April 7): Siddhidatri Puja and Ram Navami
The Kanjak Puja is typically performed in northern India on the eighth or ninth day of Navratri, known as Ashtami and Navami.
During Chaitra Navratri, devotees observe fast, offer prayers and aartis, and take part in cultural activities such as Garba and Dandiya Raas to celebrate the festival with devotion and joy.
