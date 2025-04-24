Beyond boating: Try these 8 fun activities in Nainital
Shivani Tiwari
Nainital, nestled amidst the Kumaon hills of Uttarakhand, India, offers more than just boating; explore this charming hill station's treasure trove of activities, from scenic views to thrilling adventures.
Snow View Point: Offers breathtaking views of snow-capped Himalayan peaks like Nanda Devi, Trishul, and Nanda Kot, accessible by cable car on a clear day.
Discovering the Eco Cave Gardens: Explore a network of interconnected natural caves, a unique experience that provides a touch of adventure and insight into the region's geology.
Exploring the Tibetan Market (Bhotia Market): Bargain for woollen garments, handicrafts, and unique souvenirs at the colourful Tibetan Market, located near the Mall Road.
Trekking to Tiffin Top (Dorothy's Seat): Embark on a scenic trek through dense forests to reach Tiffin Top. This flat-topped hill offers breathtaking panoramic views of Nainital town and the surrounding Kumaon Himalayas.
Birdwatching at Pangot and Kilbury: For nature enthusiasts, these places are must-visit for their rich biodiversity, making them a paradise for birdwatchers.
Horse Riding to Naina Peak: Enjoy a scenic horse ride to a cliff offering stunning views of the surrounding plains. It's a leisurely way to explore the outskirts of Nainital.
Indulging in Local Kumaoni Cuisine: Treat your taste buds to the authentic flavours of Kumaoni cuisine. Try dishes like aloo ke gutke, bhatt ki churkani, ras bhaat, and bal mithai (a local sweet).
Relaxing at a Lakeside Cafe: Enjoy quaint, charming cafes overlooking Naini Lake. Sip on a hot beverage, enjoy a snack, and soak in the serene ambience.