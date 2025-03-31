Bank Holiday Today: Are banks open or closed on March 31 for Eid-ul-Fitr?

Mar 31, 2025, 08:56 AM IST
March 31 typically marks a hectic day for banking professionals as they wrap up financial transactions and reporting for the fiscal year, with banks usually remaining open.
However, this year's coincidence with Eid-ul-Fitr, a national holiday, has sparked uncertainty about bank operating hours.
Contrary to expectations, banks will remain open on March 31, despite it being Eid-ul-Fitr.
As per the RBI's holiday list, March 31 is actually a working day for banks in most states, with the exception of Himachal Pradesh and Mizoram, where it is a designated holiday.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has mandated banks to remain operational on March 31, the last working day of the financial year 2024-25, to avoid any discrepancies in financial reporting.
Meanwhile, customers can use ATMs, mobile banking, online banking, and bank apps for daily transactions even during holidays,
It is advisable to check the confirmed holiday schedule from your own local bank branch and make arrangements to deal with any extended closures or emergencies on particular dates.