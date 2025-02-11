Ayodhya Ram Mandir darshan timings changed, check new schedule here

Feb 11, 2025, 09:01 AM IST
The consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya last year has transformed the city into a major tourist hub, with visitor numbers skyrocketing.
The ongoing Mahakumbh in nearby Prayagraj has further boosted tourism in the region. According to the state tourism department, a staggering 32.98 crore tourists visited UP in the first six months of 2024, with Ayodhya and Varanasi being the top draws.
To accommodate the massive influx of devotees in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, authorities have changed the 'darshan' (worship) timings at the Ram Mandir.
According to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, the temple will now be open for devotees from 6 am to 10 pm daily. Earlier, the temple, central to the beliefs of Hindus, used to open its doors at 7 am.
Apart from extending the darshan timings, the temple authorities have also changed the aarti schedule. The Mangala Aarti which used to take place at 4:30 am will now be conducted at 4 am, after which the temple doors will be briefly closed.
The Shringar Aarti will be held at 6 am, marking the temple's opening to the public. While the Sandhya Aarti is scheduled at 7 pm during which the temple doors will remain closed for 15 minutes before reopening.
The final aarti of the day, called Shayan Aarti will be performed at 10 pm instead of 9:30 pm after which the temple doors will be closed for the night.
The temple trust also mentioned that Rajbhog will be offered at 12 noon, when the devotees will be allowed 'darshan'.