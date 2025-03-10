Mar 10, 2025, 06:38 PM IST
8 weekend destination near Delhi-NCR
Shivani Tiwari
Explore 8-weekend destinations near Delhi-NCR, whether you are seeking the tranquillity of nature, thrilling adventure, or history, these surrounding areas have something to offer.
Agra: Home to the iconic Taj Mahal, a UNESCO World Heritage site and one of the seven wonders. Agra is a must-visit for history buffs and architecture enthusiasts.
Neemrana Fort Palace: A magnificent 15th-century fort converted into a heritage hotel, offering a royal experience with stunning views.
Bharatpur Bird Sanctuary: A birdwatcher's paradise, Bharatpur is home to a diverse range of 370 bird species.
Manesar: Known for its resorts and recreational facilities, offering a tranquil escape from the city.
Mathura: The birthplace of Lord Krishna. This pilgrim destination offers a perfect spiritual and peaceful getaway.
Vrindavan: The city of Lord Krishna, this pilgrimage site is a symbol of love and devotion.
Patan: Located on the Delhi-Jaipur highway, Patan Mahal is a pink stone fort that adds charm to this luxury tourist place near Delhi.
Deeg: Discover its rich history, dating back to the Mahabharat era, and explore its ancient significance and heritage.
