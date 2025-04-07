8 places to spot flamingos in India 

India offers numerous spots where flamingos can be seen in their natural habitat. Here are 8 such places that are perfect for spotting these beautiful birds.
Rann of Kutch, Gujarat: One of the most famous spots in India for flamingo sightings, especially between October and March. The area is known for its remarkable birdwatching opportunities.
Sewri Mudflats, Maharashtra: A popular destination for flamingo watching. Visitors can spot Flamingos, especially between December and March.
Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary, Maharashtra: A protected area that offers a perfect point to observe flamingos. The sight of these elegant birds against the creek's backdrop is a mesmerizing experience.
Chilika Lake, Odisha: The largest brackish water lagoon in India is a major hotspot for flamingos. The Nalbana Bird Sanctuary within the lake is a key area for flamingo sightings.
Nal Sarovar Bird Sanctuary, Gujarat: A haven for migratory birds. Flamingos are often spotted here during the winter months.
Bhigwan, Maharashtra: A hidden gem for birdwatchers. The town is located on the banks of the Ujjani Dam reservoir, which attracts a variety of migratory birds, including flamingos.
Point Calimere Wildlife Sanctuary, Tamil Nadu: The sanctuary is known for its vast saltpans and mudflats, which attract a large number of migratory birds, including flamingos.
Sambhar Lake, Rajasthan: India’s largest inland saltwater lake, is particularly famous for its flamingo population, which migrates to the area during the winter months.