8 stunning venues in India for beautiful, intimate wedding
Shivani Tiwari
Here is a curated list of the top 8 stunning wedding venues across the country. These venues have been selected based on their aesthetics, variety of spaces, exceptional service, and culinary expertise.
Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur: A majestic palace offering a blend of luxury and heritage, providing both indoor and outdoor spaces for grand celebrations.
Suryagarh, Jaisalmer: A luxurious boutique hotel combining traditional Rajasthani architecture with modern elegance, offering versatile spaces for various wedding functions.
The Leela Palace, Udaipur: Situated on the banks of Lake Pichola, this venue offers exquisite architecture and lake views.
The Oberoi Amarvilas, Agra: Located just 600 meters from the Taj Mahal, this hotel offers breathtaking views and luxurious spaces for intimate weddings.
Taj Falaknuma Palace, Hyderabad: This Nizam-era palace combines grandeur with elegance, offering a unique setting for weddings.
Taj Bekal Resort & Spa, Kerala: Situated amidst Kerala's backwaters, it offers traditional architecture and natural beauty for weddings with 100–150 guests.
Aahana Resort, Jim Corbett National Park: An eco-friendly luxury resort offer specially curated experience for nature lovers and wildlife enthusiasts.
JW Marriott Bengaluru Prestige Golfshire Resort & Spa, Bangalore: Set amidst lush greenery, this resort offers expansive lawns and sophisticated indoor spaces for weddings.