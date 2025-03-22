Mar 22, 2025, 09:01 AM IST

8 stunning venues in India for beautiful, intimate wedding

Shivani Tiwari

Here is a curated list of the top 8 stunning wedding venues across the country. These venues have been selected based on their aesthetics, variety of spaces, exceptional service, and culinary expertise.

Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur: A majestic palace offering a blend of luxury and heritage, providing both indoor and outdoor spaces for grand celebrations.

Suryagarh, Jaisalmer: A luxurious boutique hotel combining traditional Rajasthani architecture with modern elegance, offering versatile spaces for various wedding functions.

The Leela Palace, Udaipur: Situated on the banks of Lake Pichola, this venue offers exquisite architecture and lake views. 

The Oberoi Amarvilas, Agra: Located just 600 meters from the Taj Mahal, this hotel offers breathtaking views and luxurious spaces for intimate weddings.

Taj Falaknuma Palace, Hyderabad: This Nizam-era palace combines grandeur with elegance, offering a unique setting for weddings.

Taj Bekal Resort & Spa, Kerala: Situated amidst Kerala's backwaters, it offers traditional architecture and natural beauty for weddings with 100–150 guests.

Aahana Resort, Jim Corbett National Park: An eco-friendly luxury resort offer specially curated experience for nature lovers and wildlife enthusiasts. 

JW Marriott Bengaluru Prestige Golfshire Resort & Spa, Bangalore: Set amidst lush greenery, this resort offers expansive lawns and sophisticated indoor spaces for weddings.

