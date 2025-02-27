Feb 27, 2025, 11:30 AM IST
Planning for a adventure trip but also want to see the paranomic view from high up then this list is for you. Here are eight highest Indian ropeways for a great view.
India offers a variety of ropeway rides that take you above the everyday. These rides allow travellers to see the local area from a higher viewpoint while enjoying a safe, comfortable journey. Each destination brings a unique way to explore the outdoors without the need for strenuous trekking.
Patnitop Ropeway is located in Jammu & Kashmir and gives you a chance to see the region from above. The ride is safe and well-managed, making it a popular choice for many visitors. It offers views of nearby parks, local temples, and the open hill area.
Tsomgo Lake Ropeway is found near one of Sikkim’s well-known lakes. It allows riders to view the lake and nearby hills in a way that is both clear and straightforward. The service is carefully run to ensure safety and reliability throughout the ride.
The Darjeeling Ropeway offers a ride over the town known for its tea gardens and busy market areas. It gives visitors a chance to look over both the urban part of Darjeeling and its surrounding rural areas. The system is maintained to a high standard, ensuring a safe and comfortable journey.
Rohtang Ropeway in Himachal Pradesh takes you over rugged mountain areas that change with the seasons. In the winter, you can see snow-covered lands, while in warmer months, the open mountain area comes into view.
The Auli Ropeway is situated in a region known for its winter sports and summer hiking opportunities. It carries visitors over an area where many enjoy skiing and other outdoor activities. The ride is operated with care to ensure that everyone has a safe and smooth experience.
Located in Gangtok, the Sikkim Ropeway gives you an elevated view of the town and the areas around it. The ride is managed to meet high safety standards while remaining accessible for all kinds of travelers. It provides a new way to see local markets and everyday street scenes from a higher point.
Gulmarg Gondola in Jammu & Kashmir offers an experience that takes you high above the local terrain. The ride is especially popular during the colder months when the area is active with winter sports. It is designed to handle different weather conditions while ensuring that every trip is safe and comfortable.
Soak in Kerala's lush greenery and transquility while riding the cable car at Malampuzha.