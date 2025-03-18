Mar 18, 2025, 07:59 PM IST

8 hidden gems of Mukteshwar in Uttarakhand 

Shivani Tiwari

Mukteshwar, nestled amidst the Kumaon hills of Uttarakhand, is a serene and picturesque town that offers a tranquil escape from the hustle and bustle of city life.

 Sitla: A quiet hill station offering panoramic views, lush forests, and a serene environment.

Chauli Ki Jali: This area behind the main cliff offers many small hidden caves and viewpoints, away from the main crowds.

Mukteshwar Temple: An ancient temple that is almost 350 years old and is dedicated to Lord Shiva. 

Bhalu Gaad Waterfalls: A secluded waterfall hidden amidst dense forests, offering a refreshing dip and a tranquil atmosphere.

View of Nanda Devi: The second-highest mountain peak in India and overall 23rd in the world.

Mukteshwar Inspection Bungalow: The area surrounding this bungalow offers fantastic views and a quiet area to explore.

Mauna: A quiet, sleepy hamlet near Mukteshwar in Uttarakhand, known for its serene atmosphere and stunning views of the Himalayas, 

Peora Village: A charming village is known for its apple orchards, terraced fields, and traditional Kumaoni architecture.

Next: Explore 8 travel destinations in the Aravalli range 