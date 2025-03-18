Mar 18, 2025, 07:59 PM IST
8 hidden gems of Mukteshwar in Uttarakhand
Mukteshwar, nestled amidst the Kumaon hills of Uttarakhand, is a serene and picturesque town that offers a tranquil escape from the hustle and bustle of city life.
Sitla: A quiet hill station offering panoramic views, lush forests, and a serene environment.
Chauli Ki Jali: This area behind the main cliff offers many small hidden caves and viewpoints, away from the main crowds.
Mukteshwar Temple: An ancient temple that is almost 350 years old and is dedicated to Lord Shiva.
Bhalu Gaad Waterfalls: A secluded waterfall hidden amidst dense forests, offering a refreshing dip and a tranquil atmosphere.
View of Nanda Devi: The second-highest mountain peak in India and overall 23rd in the world.
Mukteshwar Inspection Bungalow: The area surrounding this bungalow offers fantastic views and a quiet area to explore.
Mauna: A quiet, sleepy hamlet near Mukteshwar in Uttarakhand, known for its serene atmosphere and stunning views of the Himalayas,
Peora Village: A charming village is known for its apple orchards, terraced fields, and traditional Kumaoni architecture.
