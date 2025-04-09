8 hidden gems in Tirupati, beyond its famous temple
Shivani Tiwari
Tirupati, the land of Lord Venkateswara, is more than its famous temple. Beyond the sacred hill of Tirumala lies a rich history, natural beauty, and unique culture, waiting to be explored and discovered by visitors seeking a deeper experience.
Chandragiri Fort: Just a short drive from Tirupati, this fort stands as a testament to the Vijayanagara Empire's architectural. The fort offers panoramic views of the surrounding plains.
Talakona Waterfalls: Nestled within the Sri Venkateswara National Park, Talakona is known as the highest waterfall in Andhra Pradesh. You can trek through diverse flora and fauna.
Kapila Theertham: Located at the foothills of Tirumala, this sacred waterfall and Shiva temple offer a serene escape.
Deer Park, Tirupati: A delightful escape for animal lovers, this park houses a significant population of deer amidst picturesque natural surroundings.
Silathoranam: This unique natural rock arch is a geological wonder with mythical significance.
Kailasakona Waterfalls: Located a short drive from Tirupati, these picturesque waterfalls are known for their refreshing waters and the surrounding natural beauty.
Akasa Ganga Theertham: This waterfall is believed to originate from the feet of Lord Venkateswara. The trek to Akasa Ganga offers breathtaking views of the surrounding hills.
Tumburu Theertham: This sacred lake is hidden in dense forests. It is believed to forgive sins. The natural beauty around the lake attracts nature lovers and people looking for spiritual peace.