Feb 28, 2025, 02:52 PM IST
Top 7 most popular types of Indian tea
Muskaan Gupta
A vast range of tea flavours are available in India, the land of tea, from strong Assam to delicate Darjeeling. Each type has a unique flavour and aroma. You must try these 7 types of Indian tea!
For those who prefer a strong brew, Assam tea is ideal because of its deep brown colour and powerful, rich flavour. English Breakfast and other breakfast teas frequently use it.
Assam Tea
Darjeeling tea, sometimes referred to as the "Champagne of Teas," has a mild, flowery scent with muscatel shades. The best way to enjoy this high-quality tea is without milk.
Darjeeling Tea
Black tea, milk, and flavourful spices like cardamom, cinnamon, and ginger are combined to make this spiced tea blend. A traditional drink in Indian homes, masala chai is adored all over the world.
Masala Chai
This tea, which is grown in South India's Nilgiri Hills, is smooth, fragrant, and has a hint of citrus. It works well for both iced teas and hot brews.
Nilgiri Tea
A classic green tea flavoured with almonds, cinnamon, cardamom, and saffron. An aromatic and calming tea that is ideal for cold climates is Kashmiri Kahwa.
Kashmiri Kahwa
Sikkim tea has a rich, slightly sweet flavour with fruity undertones, just like Darjeeling tea. The only tea estate in Sikkim, the beautiful Temi Tea Garden, is where it is grown.
Sikkim Tea
Made with tea leaves, butter, salt, and milk, this distinctive Himalayan tea is consumed in Ladakh and Sikkim. This tea gives you more energy in colder climates.
Butter Tea (Po Cha)
Image source: Google Images
