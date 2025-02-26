The City of Lakes, Udaipur, is renowned for its rich history, tranquil lakes, and magnificent palaces. It provides remarkable experiences and is the ideal fusion of beauty and history. 7 must-see locations in Udaipur.
A magnificent architectural wonder that displays the splendour of Udaipur's royal past and offers breathtaking views of Lake Pichola.
City Palace
A calm and charming lake that is well-known for boat excursions that provide stunning views of the famous palaces and ghats of Udaipur.
Lake Pichola
Known for its elaborate architecture and historical significance as a royal retreat, this stunning island palace is situated on Lake Pichola.
Jag Mandir
A serene getaway from the busy city, this lake is encircled by hills and offers beautiful boat rides.
Fateh Sagar Lake
A former royal women's retreat, this historic garden features lotus pools, fountains, and marble pavilions.
Saheliyon Ki Bari
An old Hindu temple devoted to Lord Vishnu, renowned for its spiritual atmosphere and elaborate carvings.
Jagdish Temple
Nature lovers should not miss this hilltop palace, which offers breathtaking sunsets and expansive views of Udaipur.