7 must-visit mysterious waterfalls in India 

India, a land of diverse landscapes and rich natural beauty, is home to numerous waterfalls that captivate with their glory.
Explore India's 7 secret waterfalls, steeped in mystery, perfect for adventurous travelers and nature lovers.
Talakona Falls, Andhra Pradesh: Located within the Sri Venkateswara National Park, local tribes believe the waters possess medicinal properties and consider them sacred, thinking they can cure illness.
Hogenakkal Falls, Tamil Nadu: Known for its carbonatite rocks and coracle rides. The medicinal properties of the waters and the surrounding forests are steeped in folklore.
Bhimlat Falls, Rajasthan: A desert oasis near Delhi, with water falling into a sea-green lake surrounded by green woods, a breathtaking delight for tourists.
Dudhsagar Falls, Goa: Meaning 'Sea of Milk,' Dudhsagar Falls cascades down a towering cliff in four tiers, creating a milky white spectacle.
Athirappilly Falls, Kerala: Known as the 'Niagara of India,' Athirappilly Falls plunges from a height of 80 feet amidst lush forests.
Nohkalikai Falls, Meghalaya: India's tallest plunge waterfall is named after Ka Likai, a Khasi woman who tragically jumped to her death. The falls' roar adds to its haunting beauty.
Bhagsu Waterfall, Himachal Pradesh: Located in Himachal Pradesh, is a popular trekking destination in the Dhauladhar range. Nearby, there is an ancient temple dedicated to Lord Shiva.