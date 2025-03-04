7 most breathtaking butterfly parks in India

There are some beautiful butterfly parks in India where you can see colourful butterflies in their native environment. For those who enjoy the outdoors, these parks provide a mystical experience. These are India's top 7 most beautiful butterfly parks.
The first butterfly park in India, featuring a variety of colourful species in a lush, natural environment.
Bannerghatta Butterfly Park, Karnataka
A peaceful escape into nature, this exquisitely landscaped park is home to more than 35 species of butterflies.
Butterfly Park, Chandigarh
With rare and exotic butterfly species, it's a butterfly enthusiast's paradise.
Sammilan Shetty’s Butterfly Park, Karnataka
A beautiful Japanese garden featuring a special area for butterflies.
Pune Okayama Friendship Garden Butterfly Park, Maharashtra
Nestled in the Western Ghats, this park offers a rich biodiversity of butterflies.
Thenmala Butterfly Safari, Kerala
A beautiful park that offers a safe haven for the many species of butterflies found in Northeast India.
Assam State Zoo Butterfly Park, Assam
An unusual park ideal for nature lovers that emphasises butterfly conservation and education.
Juvenile Butterfly Park, Tamil Nadu
