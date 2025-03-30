7 Japanese cars that transformed the Indian market

Mar 30, 2025, 07:41 PM IST
Launched in 1983, it made car ownership affordable for middle-class Indians. Its compact size, fuel efficiency, and reliability made it a bestseller.
Introduced in 1998, it became the benchmark for mid-size sedans. Known for its smooth engine, premium design, and strong resale value.
Launched in 2005, it became the top choice for families and taxi fleets. Spacious, comfortable, and known for Toyota’s long-lasting reliability.
Arrived in 2005, changing the perception of small cars in India. Sporty looks, fun-to-drive nature, and great mileage made it iconic.
Though Korean, its early models used Mitsubishi-engineered tech. Its tall-boy design and easy handling made it an instant hit.
Launched in 2009, it dominated the premium SUV segment. Tough design, powerful diesel engine, and high resale value stood out.
Introduced in 2011, it focused on unmatched rear seat space. Marketed as "Caaaaar," it offered great comfort at an affordable price.