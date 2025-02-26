Looking for a quick escape from the city without breaking the bank? These budget-friendly destinations offer a perfect blend of adventure, relaxation, and culture. 7 affordable weekend getaways near Delhi.
A centre for adventure and spirituality, it offers affordable lodging, tranquil Ganga views, yoga retreats, and exhilarating activities like river rafting.
Rishikesh, Uttarakhand
The Pink City offers affordable lodging, historic forts, and lively markets to explore, making it the ideal destination for a low-cost royal vacation.
Jaipur, Rajasthan
Tourists who wish to relax in nature and colonial charm, can visit this serene hill station which offers breathtaking scenery.
Lansdowne, Uttarakhand
Agra, which is home to the famous Taj Mahal, provides reasonably priced lodging as well as an inexpensive opportunity to see Mughal architecture.
Agra, Uttar Pradesh
This heritage town, which is only a short drive from Delhi, offers a blend of leisure and history, with affordable options for a royal experience.
Neemrana, Rajasthan
Renowned for Keoladeo National Park, a birdwatcher's paradise that provides affordable lodging and a welcome respite from the bustle of the city.
Bharatpur, Rajasthan
An excellent location for wildlife lovers, offering affordable jungle lodges and exhilarating safari experiences.