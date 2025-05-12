5 unique code names India used during military operation against Pakistan
Shivani Tiwari
India has conducted several military operations during Indo-Pak conflicts, showcasing its efforts for regional stability and security.
These operations reflected its commitment to maintaining national security and contributing to global peace.
India's military operations targeted terrorism, enhancing regional security and stability, and protecting citizens from threats.
Indian Armed Forces always provide strategic, operational, and tactical services to our nation to maintain peace, security, and sovereignty.
Operation Sindoor-2025: India launched Operation SINDOOR after the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam. The operation was strictly targeted at terror camps in Pakistan.
Operation Parakram-2001: It was a military standoff between India and Pakistan from December 2001 to June 2002, triggered by a terrorist attack on the Indian Parliament.
Operation Cactus Lily-1971: Known as the Meghna Heli Bridge operation, it took place during the Bangladesh Liberation War. The names cactus and lily signify strength and bravery in the face of adversity.
Operation Riddle-1965: It was India's response to Pakistan's Operation in 1965. Pakistan violated the Line of Control (Loc) in Jammu and Kashmir. In response, India launched 'Operation Riddle' in Lahore and Kasur.
Operation Ablaze-1965: Launched in April 1965, it was a precautionary mobilisation of Indian troops amid rising tensions in the Rann of Kutch.