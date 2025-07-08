Jul 8, 2025, 09:21 PM IST
5 mushrooms found in India with proven health benefits
Shivani Tiwari
Mushrooms are highly nutritious and made of 90% water. They grow above the ground and are known as plant meat.
Mushrooms, a staple in everyday Indian kitchens, are used in various global cuisines and come in many varieties.
Let's explore five mushrooms commonly found in India that offer numerous health benefits.
White button mushrooms: They are common in India. They are mild in flavour and perfect for pizzas, soups, and salads.
These mushrooms are low in calories and sugar. Rich in protein, they aid calcium absorption and promote strong, healthy bones.
Portobello mushrooms: They are globally popular. They’re a natural source of Vitamin D and antioxidants that protect your body from stress.
They also contain Vitamin B6, which boosts food metabolism, energy production and helps your body utilise fatty acids efficiently.
Shiitake mushrooms: Known as Black Forest or Chinese Black, they are meaty, chewy, and known for their impressive health benefits.
Shimeji mushrooms: Known as Buna Shimeji, they grow on dead beech trees. They are bitter raw but nutty and crunchy when cooked. They are low in fat and rich in fibre, protein, and vitamins.
Enoki mushrooms have long stems and tiny caps. Rich in B vitamins, iron, calcium, and selenium, they’re tasty in salads.
Next:
10 hill stations in India you must visit in June for peaceful getaway
Click To More..