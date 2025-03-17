Mar 17, 2025, 04:44 PM IST
10 UNESCO World Heritage sites across India
Here's an exploration of India's impressive collection of UNESCO World Heritage Sites that reflects the nation's contributions to art, architecture, and natural heritage.
Taj Mahal, Agra: An iconic symbol of love, this white marble tomb is a masterpiece of Mughal architecture.
Manas Wildlife Sanctuary, Assam: A biodiversity hotspot, home to endangered species such as Indian rhinoceros, Indian elephant, tiger, clouded leopard, dwarf pig, and golden leaf monkey.
Sun Temple, Konark, Odisha: A 13th-century temple designed as a chariot driven by Lord Surya, dedicated to the Hindu sun god.
Agra Red Fort, Agra: An outstanding fortress that served as the principal residence of the Mughal emperors.
Fatehpur Sikri, Uttar Pradesh: A magnificent Mughal city, showcasing a blend of Indo-Islamic architectural styles.
Ajanta and Ellora Caves, Maharashtra: An ancient remarkable complex of rock-cut temples representing Buddhism and Hinduism.
Kaziranga National Park, Assam: A sanctuary for the one-horned rhinoceros and a diverse range of wildlife.
Churches and Convents of Goa: A unique religious architectural legacies of Portuguese colonial rule.
Group of Monuments at Hampi, Karnataka: The ancient ruins of the Vijayanagara Empire's capital, a city of architectural wonders.
