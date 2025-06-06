10 hill stations in India you must visit in June for peaceful getaway
Shivani Tiwari
In June, if you're looking for a break from the heat, consider visiting these mountain towns for a refreshing and rejuvenating experience amidst nature's beauty.
Munsiyari, Uttarakhand: This place offers stunning views of the Panchachuli peaks, rich flora and fauna, and is ideal for trekking and nature walks.
Tirthan Valley, Himachal Pradesh: This is a hidden gem nestled in the Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh. The pleasant weather of June is perfect for various activities.
Pangot, Uttarakhand: The village is a peaceful haven with rich birdlife, offering nature walks, bird watching, and camping opportunities in serenity.
Chitkul, Himachal Pradesh: This village showcases traditional Kinnaur life, surrounded by snow-capped peaks and apple orchards, offering a serene and cool getaway in June.
Auli, Uttarakhand: This ski capital of winter transforms into a peaceful summer retreat, offering stunning Himalayan views, trekking opportunities, and a cool climate, which is ideal for outdoor activities.
Shoja, Himachal Pradesh: This village is a nature lover's paradise, with dense forests and a pristine environment perfect for leisure walks, bird watching, and camping.
Kalimpong, West Bengal: A quaint town in Darjeeling district, offers natural beauty, colonial charm, and views of Kanchenjunga, with pleasant June temperatures.
Yuksom, Sikkim: It is a serene town near Kanchenjunga, famous for the Goechala trek, ancient monasteries, and rich heritage.
Ziro Valley, Arunachal Pradesh: This is a UNESCO site, offers a peaceful retreat with rice fields, pine hills, trekking, and cultural experiences in a cool climate.
Lachen, Sikkim: This place offers tranquillity, monasteries, and breathtaking views, serving as a base for the Gurudongmar Lake trek.