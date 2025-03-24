Mar 24, 2025, 07:39 AM IST
What are the 10 best historical places in India?
Shivani Tiwari
Red Fort (Lal Qila), Delhi: A massive red sandstone fort that served as the main residence of Mughal emperors.
Taj Mahal, Agra, Uttar Pradesh: A white marble mausoleum built by Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan in memory of his wife.
Qutub Minar, Delhi: A towering minaret and a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
Hampi, Karnataka: Ruins of the Vijayanagara Empire, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
Fatehpur Sikri, Uttar Pradesh: A UNESCO World Heritage site, once the capital of the Mughals.
Khajuraho Temples, Madhya Pradesh: A UNESCO World Heritage site, famous for its intricate sculptures.
Ellora Caves, Maharashtra: Rock-cut caves featuring intricate sculptures and paintings, showcasing Buddhist, Hindu, and Jain art.
Mysore Palace, Karnataka: This palace boasts Indo-Saracenic architecture and is renowned for its intricate carvings.
Gateway of India, Mumbai, Maharashtra: A monumental archway was built to commemorate the visit of King George V to India.
Jaipur, City Palace: A historic residence of three royal generations, showcasing a fusion of Rajasthani and Mughal architectural styles.
