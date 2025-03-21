10 must-visit hidden gems in Odisha

Odisha, located on the eastern coast of India, is rich in culture, history, and natural beauty, you can explore these 10 must-visit hidden gems, offering untouched landscapes, spirituality, and heritage.
Chilika Lake boasts serene spots like Malud, Mangalajodi, and Puri Lake, offering tranquil retreats and birdwatching paradises.
Daringbadi: Often referred to as the ‘Kashmir of Odisha,’ Daringbadi is a tranquil hill station located in the Kandhamal district.
Deomali: This offbeat hidden destination, located near Koraput district, boasts stunning mountain ranges, pristine forests, and the breathtaking Deomali Hill and Orange Valley.
Taptapani: Located in the Ganjam district, is famous for its natural hot springs. The place is a hidden gem, making it an ideal getaway for those seeking a peaceful retreat.
Bhitarkanika National Park: A hidden haven for nature lovers and a fantastic place for bird-watching. Located in Kendrapara, this lush mangrove forest is home to, various flora and fauna.
Chandipur Beach: Located near Balasore, this rare sight offers a surreal experience, and the beach remains largely unexplored due to its remote location.
Simlipal National Park: Located near Mayurbhanj district, is a hidden paradise for wildlife enthusiasts and nature lovers. It is one of the largest tiger reserves in India and is home to a diverse array of flora and fauna.
Gundichaghai Waterfall: Located in the Koraput district, the waterfall, surrounded by dense forest and hills, offers an unspoiled view of nature’s beauty. It is an ideal place for a picnic and trekking.
Kalatapathar: Located in the Ganjam district, it is home to a black stone hill that offers an enchanting view of the surrounding region. The area is perfect for trekking, nature walks, and photography.
Chilika Dolphin Sanctuary: This place offers an off-beaten-path opportunity to spot dolphins in their natural habitat.