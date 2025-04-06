10 must-visit hidden gems in Bihar 

Bihar, often known for its rich historical and spiritual significance, holds a treasure trove of lesser-known destinations that offer unique and enriching experiences.
Son Bhandar Caves, Rajgir: These mysterious caves in Rajgir are shrouded in legends of hidden treasure. Their ancient rock carvings and historical significance make them a fascinating site.
Dungeshwari Hills: Located near Bodh Gaya, these hills hold religious importance, as it is said that Lord Buddha meditated here before reaching Bodh Gaya.
Barabar Caves: These ancient rock-cut caves, dating back to the Mauryan Empire, are a testament to India's rich archaeological heritage.
Telhar Kund Waterfall: A beautiful and refreshing hidden gem, perfect for adventure enthusiasts.
Kesaria Stupa: One of the tallest Buddhist stupas in the world, this site holds significant religious and historical value.
Lauriya Nandangarh: A significant historical site featuring anAshokan pillar and stupas.
Muchalinda Lake: A scenic spot with a Buddhist Temple, offering lakeside activities and stunning views of migratory birds.
Dashrath Manjhi Road: A poor laborer from Bihar carved a road through a mountain alone after his wife's death, which occurred after he fell from the same mountain, taking 22 years to complete this remarkable feat.
Griddhakuta Peak: Shaped like a vulture, it embodies the fusion of nature and culture, radiating spirituality and tranquility rooted in ancient mythology.
Rohtasgarh Fort: This ancient fort, located in the Rohtas district, offers breathtaking views and a glimpse into Bihar's medieval history.