10 most popular government schools in Delhi

Part of the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan network, this school offers a uniform curriculum and bilingual instruction in English and Hindi, catering primarily to children of central government employees.
Kendriya Vidyalaya
Aimed at nurturing talented students from rural areas, this residential school provides quality education from classes VI to XII and is affiliated with the CBSE board.
Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya
Known for its exceptional academic performance, this school achieved a 100% pass rate with a Quality Index of 379.97 in the CBSE Class X results for the 2022-23 session.
Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya
This co-educational school offers a conducive learning environment with a focus on both academics and extracurricular activities, contributing to the holistic development of students.
Sarvodaya Vidyalaya
Renowned for its cleanliness and hygienic environment, this boys-only school is affiliated with the CBSE board and operates under the Directorate of Education.
Government Boys Senior Secondary School
This institution focuses on empowering female students through quality education and has demonstrated commendable academic results in recent years.
Government Girls Senior Secondary School
Established to cater to the needs of gifted children from economically weaker sections, Navyug School offers modern facilities and a robust curriculum to nurture talent.
Navyug School
Part of the Delhi government's initiative, this school emphasises specialised education with state-of-the-art infrastructure and innovative teaching methodologies.
Schools of Excellence
This girls' school has consistently achieved a 100% pass rate, reflecting its commitment to academic excellence and student development.
Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya
Recognised for its balanced focus on academics and extracurricular activities, this co-educational institution offers a nurturing environment for students, fostering both intellectual and personal growth.