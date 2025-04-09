Apr 9, 2025, 01:29 PM IST

10 most popular government schools in Delhi

Rishika Baranwal

Part of the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan network, this school offers a uniform curriculum and bilingual instruction in English and Hindi, catering primarily to children of central government employees. ​

Kendriya Vidyalaya

Aimed at nurturing talented students from rural areas, this residential school provides quality education from classes VI to XII and is affiliated with the CBSE board. ​

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya

Known for its exceptional academic performance, this school achieved a 100% pass rate with a Quality Index of 379.97 in the CBSE Class X results for the 2022-23 session. ​

Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya

This co-educational school offers a conducive learning environment with a focus on both academics and extracurricular activities, contributing to the holistic development of students.​

Sarvodaya Vidyalaya

Renowned for its cleanliness and hygienic environment, this boys-only school is affiliated with the CBSE board and operates under the Directorate of Education. ​

Government Boys Senior Secondary School

This institution focuses on empowering female students through quality education and has demonstrated commendable academic results in recent years.​

Government Girls Senior Secondary School

Established to cater to the needs of gifted children from economically weaker sections, Navyug School offers modern facilities and a robust curriculum to nurture talent. ​

Navyug School

Part of the Delhi government's initiative, this school emphasises specialised education with state-of-the-art infrastructure and innovative teaching methodologies. ​

Schools of Excellence

This girls' school has consistently achieved a 100% pass rate, reflecting its commitment to academic excellence and student development. ​

Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya

Recognised for its balanced focus on academics and extracurricular activities, this co-educational institution offers a nurturing environment for students, fostering both intellectual and personal growth. ​

Government Co-Ed Senior Secondary School

Next: Ideal travel destination according to your zodiac sign