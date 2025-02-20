10 Indian destinations that feel like Europe

Feb 20, 2025, 06:34 PM IST
1. Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir: Gulmarg is famous for its picturesque pine forests, powdery snowfall views. It is also known as the skiing paradise.
2. Manali, Uttarakhand: With wooden house, scenic mountains and trees covered with pristine white snow, Manali's charm is endless.
3. Auli, Uttarakhand: India's prominent ski destination, Uttarakhand's Auli will give you Europe vibes with its snowy slopes, beautiful pine forests and more.
4. Shimla, Himachal Pradesh: Mirroring somewhat of Old England, Shimla offers serene views, fun activities for tourists and a surreal shopping experience.
5. Dalhousie, Himachal Pradesh: With its surreal pine forests, snow-covered houses, Dalhousie has so much to offer to tourists.
6. Leh-Ladakh: During winters, scenic views in Leh-Ladakh is a sight to behold.
7. Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh: Evoking the charm of Swiss countryside, Tawang offers serene meadows, high-altitude lakes and Buddhist monasteries.
8. Mount Abu, Rajasthan: Picturesque mountains teamed with elite architecture offers royal feels.
9. Munsiyari, Uttarakhand: Covered with snowy Panchachuli peaks, Munsiyari gives alpine feels.
10. Coorg, Karnataka: With rolling hills, breathtaking coffee plantations, Coorg is a popular tourist destination, often referred to as "Scotland of India".