Mar 8, 2025, 06:50 PM IST
10 hidden tourist destinations of Tamil Nadu
Shivani Tiwari
Here is a treasure trove of lesser-known gems, each possessing a unique charm and offering an authentic glimpse into the soul of Tamil Nadu.
Tharangambadi (Tranquebar): A scenic coastal town with colonial architecture, a historic fort, and a tranquil beach.
Yelagiri: A less crowded hill station known for its scenic beauty, trekking trails, and adventure sports.
Kolli Hills: A relatively unexplored hill station with scenic waterfalls, ancient temples, and trekking trails.
Courtallam's lesser-known falls: They are hidden smaller waterfalls in the surrounding hills.
Pulicat Lake: A brackish lagoon known for its migratory birds, fishing villages, and historical significance.
Dhanushkodi: At the tip of Rameswaram, offering stunning views of the Bay of Bengal and the Indian Ocean.
Megamalai: Known as the 'High Wavy Mountains,' this secluded hill station boasts verdant tea estates, cardamom plantations, and a serene atmosphere.
Theni: A picturesque town surrounded by hills, waterfalls, and spice plantations, offering a refreshing escape from the city.
Sathuragiri Hills: A sacred pilgrimage site with medicinal herbs and stunning views of the surrounding landscape.
