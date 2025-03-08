Mar 8, 2025, 06:50 PM IST

10 hidden tourist destinations of Tamil Nadu

Shivani Tiwari

Here is a treasure trove of lesser-known gems, each possessing a unique charm and offering an authentic glimpse into the soul of Tamil Nadu.

Tharangambadi (Tranquebar): A scenic coastal town with colonial architecture, a historic fort, and a tranquil beach.

Yelagiri: A less crowded hill station known for its scenic beauty, trekking trails, and adventure sports.

Kolli Hills: A relatively unexplored hill station with scenic waterfalls, ancient temples, and trekking trails.

Courtallam's lesser-known falls: They are hidden smaller waterfalls in the surrounding hills.

Pulicat Lake: A brackish lagoon known for its migratory birds, fishing villages, and historical significance.

Dhanushkodi: At the tip of Rameswaram, offering stunning views of the Bay of Bengal and the Indian Ocean. 

Megamalai: Known as the 'High Wavy Mountains,' this secluded hill station boasts verdant tea estates, cardamom plantations, and a serene atmosphere.

Theni: A picturesque town surrounded by hills, waterfalls, and spice plantations, offering a refreshing escape from the city.

Sathuragiri Hills: A sacred pilgrimage site with medicinal herbs and stunning views of the surrounding landscape.

