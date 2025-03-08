Mar 8, 2025, 06:51 PM IST
10 hidden tourist destinations of Rajasthan
Shivani Tiwari
Rajasthan, the 'Land of Kings,' seamlessly blends its rich historical heritage with its diverse natural beauty. Let's delve into 10 such hidden gems,
Ranakpur's surrounding rural areas: While the Ranakpur temple is famous, the villages and natural beauty around it are less travelled.
Jawai Bandh: A reservoir known for its leopard sightings and scenic landscapes, offering a unique wildlife experience.
Pali: Explore the rural areas surrounding Pali for a glimpse into traditional Rajasthani life and culture.
Jojawar: A small village with a charming fort and opportunities for rural tourism, offering a glimpse into traditional Rajasthani life.
Sawai Madhopur: Known for its rich flora and fauna, enriching natural climate, and lush green forests.
Neemrana: Known for its royal majestic fort with a lavish interior and unique structure.
Samode: Known for its exquisite Samode Palace, Samode Haveli, and Samode Bagh, showcasing stunning architecture and art.
Experience the captivating Mihir Garh Fort in Khandi, a medieval castle in the desert. Enjoy a romantic sunset and the cosy night sky view for an unforgettable evening.
Narlai: A charming village nestled in the Aravalli Hills, offering a glimpse into rural Rajasthani life.
Osian: An ancient town with a rich history, known for its beautifully carved temples, including the Sachiya Mata Temple and the Sun Temple.
