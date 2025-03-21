10 hidden gems of West Bengal

West Bengal, a state in the eastern part of India, is known for its rich culture, history, and diverse geography. The state is home to many hidden gems that remain unexplored and underrated.
Dooars: Situated at the foothills of the Eastern Himalayas, is an unexplored region teeming with wildlife and scenic beauty. The forests of Dooars are home to a variety of flora and fauna, including elephants, tigers, and rhinos.
Jhargram: A hidden gem to experience the tribal culture of West Bengal. Known for its picturesque landscapes, forests, and ancient temples.
Bishnupur: Located in the Bankura district, is known for its beautiful terracotta temples and unique handicrafts.
Joypur Jungle: From thrilling jungle safaris to luxurious stays in eco-friendly resorts, it's an ideal destination away from the hustle and bustle of the city.
Ayodhya Hills: Located in the Purulia district, is an offbeat destination with lush greenery, scenic views, and tranquil surroundings.
Chandannagar: Popular travel destination known for its French architecture, quaint promenades, and annual festivities like Jagadhatri Puja.
Malda Town: Also referred to as 'Mango City,' is known for its architectural marvels like the Adina Mosque and ancient ruins of Gour.
Kurseong: Located near Darjeeling, is a small hill station known for its natural beauty and tea gardens.
Tista River: A popular destination for adventure lovers, its crystal-clear waters and picturesque surroundings make it perfect for white-water rafting, kayaking, and other water sports.