10 hidden gems of Maharashtra that must be visited
Shivani Tiwari
Maharashtra is a renowned destination for its rich culture, heritage, and bustling cities. From serene hill stations to pristine beaches and ancient caves, explore 10 hidden gems.
Bhandardara: A picturesque lakeside village with waterfalls, dams, and trekking trails.
Chikhaldara: A hill station in the Vidarbha region, offering panoramic views and a unique coffee plantation.
Tamhini Ghat: A scenic mountain pass known for its lush greenery and waterfalls.
Duke's Nose: A prominent cliff offering panoramic views of the surrounding valleys.
Shivneri Fort: The birthplace of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, a historically significant fort.
Karla and Bhaja Caves: Ancient Buddhist rock-cut caves showcasing intricate carvings.
Tarkarli: A coastal village renowned for its pristine beaches and opportunities for scuba diving and snorkelling.
Kaas Plateau: A UNESCO World Heritage Site known for its vibrant wildflowers that bloom after the monsoon.
Amboli: A serene hill station known for its high rainfall, lush greenery, and unique flora and fauna.
Thoseghar Waterfalls: A series of cascading waterfalls amidst scenic landscapes.
