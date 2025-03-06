Mar 6, 2025, 12:28 PM IST

10 hidden gems of Maharashtra that must be visited

Shivani Tiwari

Maharashtra is a renowned destination for its rich culture, heritage, and bustling cities. From serene hill stations to pristine beaches and ancient caves, explore 10 hidden gems.

 Bhandardara: A picturesque lakeside village with waterfalls, dams, and trekking trails.

Chikhaldara: A hill station in the Vidarbha region, offering panoramic views and a unique coffee plantation.

Tamhini Ghat: A scenic mountain pass known for its lush greenery and waterfalls.

Duke's Nose: A prominent cliff offering panoramic views of the surrounding valleys.

 Shivneri Fort: The birthplace of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, a historically significant fort.

 Karla and Bhaja Caves: Ancient Buddhist rock-cut caves showcasing intricate carvings.

 Tarkarli: A coastal village renowned for its pristine beaches and opportunities for scuba diving and snorkelling.

 Kaas Plateau: A UNESCO World Heritage Site known for its vibrant wildflowers that bloom after the monsoon.

Amboli: A serene hill station known for its high rainfall, lush greenery, and unique flora and fauna.

 Thoseghar Waterfalls: A series of cascading waterfalls amidst scenic landscapes.

Next: 10 hidden gems of Karnataka that must be visited