Mar 8, 2025, 03:19 PM IST
10 hidden gems of Madhya Pradesh that must be visited
Shivani Tiwari
Explore 10 gems that will take you through dense forests teeming with wildlife, ancient rock shelters, serene pilgrimage sites, and quaint villages preserving age-old traditions.
Pench National Park: One of the popular destinations, it still has areas of secluded beauty. This park is home to tigers, leopards, and various other wildlife.
Bhimbetka Rock Shelters: A UNESCO World Heritage Site, these prehistoric rock shelters showcase the earliest traces of human life in India.
Pachmarhi: Often called the 'Queen of Satpura,' this hill station offers breathtaking views, cascading waterfalls like Bee Falls and Duchess Falls, and ancient caves like the Pandav Caves.
Sanchi Stupa: Explore the stupas and monasteries in the surrounding area and offer a deeper understanding of Buddhist history.
Dhuandhar Falls (Bhedaghat): The Narmada River plunges through marble rocks, creating a misty spectacle.
Amarkantak: This sacred town is a place of immense spiritual significance. Explore the ancient temples, the serene waterfall, and the lush forests that surround the town.
Chanderi: Famous for its handwoven sarees, this ancient town also boasts a rich history and architectural heritage.
Chanderi: Famous for its handwoven sarees, this ancient town also boasts a rich history and architectural heritage.
Chanderi: Famous for its handwoven sarees, this ancient town also boasts a rich history and architectural heritage.
Gwalior Fort: A majestic fort with massive walls, stunning palaces, and temples that showcase the royal past of Madhya Pradesh.
Next:
10 hidden tourist destinations of Rajasthan
Click To More..