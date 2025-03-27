10 hidden gems of Kerala

Kerala, often referred to as 'God's Own Country,' is renowned for its lush landscapes, serene backwaters, and vibrant culture. This popular destination harbors a wealth of hidden gems, offering tranquil escapes and authentic experiences.
Nelliyampathy: A hill station in Palakkad district, Nelliyampathy boasts verdant tea and coffee plantations, orange orchards, and breathtaking viewpoints, making it a perfect retreat for nature lovers.
Thattekad Bird Sanctuary: A haven for birdwatchers, Thattekad, near Kothamangalam, is home to over 270 bird species. Its lush forests and waterways provide an ideal habitat for both resident and migratory birds.
Muzhappilangad Drive-in Beach: Located in Kannur, this beach is India's longest drive-in beach. This location provides a unique experience of driving along the sandy shore.
Silent Valley National Park: Located in the Palakkad district, this national park is renowned for its tropical rainforests. It is a biodiversity hotspot and a haven for nature enthusiasts.
Valiyaparamba Backwaters: Located in Kasaragod, Valiyaparamba offers a serene backwater experience away from the crowds. Its scenic islands and lush greenery provide a peaceful escape.
Ponmudi: A hill station near Thiruvananthapuram, Ponmudi offers scenic views, trekking trails, and a cool climate.
Chembra Peak: The highest peak in Wayanad, Chembra Peak offers breathtaking views of the surrounding landscapes. Its heart-shaped lake, accessible through a trek, is a major attraction.
Kolukkumalai Tea Estate: Located in the Idukki district, this tea estate is one of the highest in the world. It offers breathtaking views of the surrounding hills and valleys.
Thommankuthu Falls: Near Thodupuzha, this is a seven-step waterfall surrounded by lush forests. It's a popular spot for trekking and picnicking.
Edakkal Caves: Located in Wayanad, known for their prehistoric rock shelter, dating back to the Neolithic era. They offer a glimpse into the region's rich history and cultural heritage.