Mar 27, 2025, 03:52 PM IST

10 hidden gems of Kerala

Shivani Tiwari

Kerala, often referred to as 'God's Own Country,' is renowned for its lush landscapes, serene backwaters, and vibrant culture. This popular destination harbors a wealth of hidden gems, offering tranquil escapes and authentic experiences.

Nelliyampathy: A hill station in Palakkad district, Nelliyampathy boasts verdant tea and coffee plantations, orange orchards, and breathtaking viewpoints, making it a perfect retreat for nature lovers.

Thattekad Bird Sanctuary: A haven for birdwatchers, Thattekad, near Kothamangalam, is home to over 270 bird species. Its lush forests and waterways provide an ideal habitat for both resident and migratory birds.

Muzhappilangad Drive-in Beach: Located in Kannur, this beach is India's longest drive-in beach. This location provides a unique experience of driving along the sandy shore.

Silent Valley National Park: Located in the Palakkad district, this national park is renowned for its tropical rainforests. It is a biodiversity hotspot and a haven for nature enthusiasts.

Valiyaparamba Backwaters: Located in Kasaragod, Valiyaparamba offers a serene backwater experience away from the crowds. Its scenic islands and lush greenery provide a peaceful escape.

 Ponmudi: A hill station near Thiruvananthapuram, Ponmudi offers scenic views, trekking trails, and a cool climate.

Chembra Peak: The highest peak in Wayanad, Chembra Peak offers breathtaking views of the surrounding landscapes. Its heart-shaped lake, accessible through a trek, is a major attraction.

Kolukkumalai Tea Estate: Located in the Idukki district, this tea estate is one of the highest in the world. It offers breathtaking views of the surrounding hills and valleys.

Thommankuthu Falls: Near Thodupuzha, this is a seven-step waterfall surrounded by lush forests. It's a popular spot for trekking and picnicking.

Edakkal Caves: Located in Wayanad, known for their prehistoric rock shelter, dating back to the Neolithic era. They offer a glimpse into the region's rich history and cultural heritage.

Next: 7 best lehenga markets in Delhi