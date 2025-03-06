Mar 6, 2025, 12:24 PM IST
10 hidden gems of Karnataka that must be visited
Shivani Tiwari
Kudremukh: A mountain range with lush green landscapes, trekking trails, and diverse flora and fauna.
Apsarakonda: Meaning 'pond of angels,' this place features a beautiful waterfall, offering a serene and picturesque environment.
Karighatta Black Hills: A beautiful hill with a Lord Vishnu Temple, offering wonderful views.
Honnemaradu: A water sports paradise on the backwaters of the Linganamakki Dam, ideal for kayaking and windsurfing.
Shivagange: A pilgrimage site offering thrilling trekking and rock climbing, complete with temples and scenic views.
Banavasi: One of Karnataka's oldest towns, Banavasi is home to the ancient Madhukeshwara Temple, showcasing rich historical significance.
Maravanthe Beach: A unique beach where the Arabian Sea runs parallel to the Souparnika River, creating a stunning visual contrast.
Yana Caves: Unique black karst rock formations, create a surreal and mystical atmosphere.
Karvar: It is an unexplored beach paradise that offers a unique and tranquil escape.
Dandeli Wildlife Sanctuary: It is one of the largest lesser-known wildlife sanctuaries in India. This is home to more than 200 kinds of bird species and wild animals.
