10 hidden gems of Assam
Shivani Tiwari
Hidden gems of Assam offer a glimpse into the state's soul, away from the crowds and into the heart of its traditions and natural splendour.
Bholaguri Tea Estate: Enjoy an authentic tea garden experience while immersing yourself in its historical significance.
Haflong: Known as ‘Switzerland of the East' offers breathtaking views of rolling hills, verdant valleys, and serene lakes.
Majuli: The largest river island in Assam, known for its rich culture and natural beauty.
Hajo: A renowned destination for its ancient pilgrimage site for Hindus, Buddhists, and Muslims.
Paradise Lake: Known as Nilapani, is a beautiful and tranquil holiday destination.
Kamakhya Temple: A sacred pilgrimage site dedicated to Goddess Kamakhya. This temple is amongst the oldest 51 Shakti peeths.
Manas National Park: A UNESCO World Heritage site, explore this picturesque and diverse parks that have numerous bird species and wildlife.
Sivasagar: The former capital of the Ahom kingdom, Sivasagar, is dotted with historical monuments, including the iconic Rang Ghar and Talatal Ghar.
Maibang: The ancient capital of the Dimasa kingdom, Maibang, is home to historical ruins and temples, providing a glimpse into Assam's rich past.
