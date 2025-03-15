Mar 15, 2025, 10:01 AM IST
10 hidden gems of Andhra Pradesh
Horsley Hills: Horsley Hills is a picturesque hill station renowned for its pleasant climate, verdant landscapes, and breathtaking views of the surrounding valleys.
Talakona Waterfall: The tallest waterfall in Andhra Pradesh, plunging from a height of approximately 270 feet.
Maredumilli: This hidden gem in the East Godavari district is renowned for its lush forests, unspoiled rivers, and rich wildlife.
Gandikota: Explore the breathtaking gorge carved by the Penna River and visit the historic Gandikota Fort, which offers sweeping views of the scenic surroundings.
Nagarjunakonda: Nagarjunakonda is an ancient archaeological site featuring ruins that date back to the 3rd century BCE.
Ethipothala Falls: The waterfall plunges 70 feet into a calm lagoon, creating a mesmerising spectacle.
Ahobilam: It is famous for its ancient temples devoted to Lord Narasimha, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu.
Papi Kondalu: Nestled in the Eastern Ghats along the Godavari River, Papi Kondalu is a scenic destination renowned for its lush hills, cascading waterfalls, and tranquil backwaters.
Nelakondapalli: This heritage site in the Khammam district houses ancient Buddhist ruins dating back to the 2nd century BCE.
Belum Caves: Situated in the Kurnool district, Belum Caves are the second-largest natural caves in the Indian subcontinent.
