10 hidden gems in Haryana

From ancient sites to serene lakes nestled amidst beautiful surroundings, and from vibrant cultural hubs to tranquil natural reserves, Haryana's unexplored corners are waiting to be discovered.
Bhindawas Wildlife Sanctuary, Jhajjar: A birdwatcher's paradise, this sanctuary is home to over 250 species of resident and migratory birds. The serene lake and surrounding create a picturesque landscape perfect for nature walks and photography.
Brahma Sarovar, Kurukshetra: Its significance as a sacred water body mentioned in the Mahabharata. The evening Aarti ceremony is a captivating spiritual experience.
Surajkund, Faridabad: Famous for the annual Surajkund International Crafts Mela, the site offers a glimpse into the state's cultural vibrancy.
Sheikh Chilli's Tomb, Kurukshetra: This tomb of a Sufi saint showcases Indo-Islamic architecture and offers a peaceful retreat.
Morni Hills: Considered the only hill station in Haryana. Offering a popular picnic destination, serene landscapes, and trekking opportunities.
Damdama Lake, Gurugram: This lake offers a tranquil escape from city life. Activities like boating, rock climbing, and hot air balloon rides are available, making it a perfect weekend getaway.
Tilyar Lake, Rohtak: A serene lake surrounded by lush greenery, offers boating facilities, making it a relaxing spot for families.
Firoz Shah Palace Complex, Hisar: This historical complex contains ruins of a 14th-century fort and other structures. It showcases Indo-Islamic architecture and provides a glimpse into the region's medieval past.
Sohna Ancient Hot Springs, Sohna: Known for its hot springs and the Shiva temple, offers a unique blend of therapeutic and spiritual ambiance.
Kalesar National Park, Yamunanagar: A biodiversity forest with sal trees and diverse wildlife, including leopards, deer, and various bird species. It's a perfect place for nature walks and wildlife spotting.