10 hidden gems of Nagaland
Shivani Tiwari
Nagaland, a land of enchanting hills, vibrant tribal cultures, and untouched natural beauty, holds a wealth of hidden destinations that offer unique and authentic experiences.
Longwa Village: This unique village, located on the Indo-Myanmar border, allows visitors to experience the fascinating culture of the Konyak tribe.
Shangnyu Village: The main attraction of the village is Angh’s house (chief’s house) is believed to be more than 500 years old.
Veda Peak: One of the tallest peaks offers picturesque views of the surrounding landscapes.
Singphan Elephant Reserve: A wildlife sanctuary in the Mon district of Nagaland. Apart from elephants, you can spot Tigers, Leopards, Jungle Cats, Hornbills, Mountain Goats, Wild Boars and Bears here.
Ungma Village: Considered the oldest and the largest village in the district, offering a glimpse into the tribe's history and traditions.
Khonoma Green Village: While Khonoma is known, many trails around the village offer very unique experiences.
Kiphire District: Home to the highest peak in Nagaland, Mount Saramati, this district offers trekking and adventure opportunities.
Local markets: Explore local markets of Nagaland offer a glimpse into daily life and traditional crafts.
Experiencing local Naga cuisine: The local food is very unique and varies from tribe to tribe.
