May 26, 2025, 11:51 AM IST

World thyroid day 2025: Top 8 nutrients to support your thyroid health

Monica Singh

On World Thyroid Day 2025, it's essential to recognize the pivotal role nutrition plays in maintaining optimal thyroid function. The thyroid gland relies on specific nutrients to produce hormones that regulate metabolism, energy levels, and overall well-being.

Iodine is a fundamental component of thyroid hormones, thyroxine (T4) and triiodothyronine (T3). A deficiency can led to goiter and hypothyroidism.

Iodine

Selenium is crucial for the conversion of T4 to the more active T3 hormone and protects the thyroid gland from oxidative damage.

Selenium

Zinc supports thyroid hormone production and assists in converting T4 to T3.

Zinc

Iron is necessary for the synthesis of thyroid hormones and their conversion processes.

Iron

An amino acid that, combined with iodine, forms the building blocks of thyroid hormones.

Tyrosine

Vitamin D modulates the immune system and may help prevent autoimmune thyroid diseases.

Vitamin D

Vitamin B12 deficiency is common in individuals with thyroid disorders and can exacerbate symptoms

Vitamin B12

Magnesium supports the conversion of T4 to T3 and plays a role in numerous enzymatic reactions in the body.

Magnesium

