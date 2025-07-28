Why should you gargle with alum (Phitkari) water? Know top 7 health benefits

Jul 28, 2025, 07:55 PM IST
Here's a detailed look at seven benefits of gargling with alum (Phitkari) water that you should know about.
Alum's antibacterial and antifungal properties help in maintaining oral hygiene by combating bacteria and fungi that cause bad breath and infections like oral thrush.
The astringent nature of alum helps tighten gums, reducing inflammation and bleeding, which is particularly beneficial for those with gingivitis or other gum conditions.
Alum can help stop minor bleeding from cuts or abrasions in the mouth and promote faster healing of mouth ulcers by creating a protective layer over the sore.
By killing bacteria and reducing inflammation, alum can help eliminate bad breath, leaving your mouth feeling fresh and clean.
Alum can help prevent the buildup of plaque and tartar, which are major contributors to tooth decay and gum disease, promoting overall oral health.
Some people find that gargling with alum water can help soothe a sore throat due to its astringent properties.
Alum can be used as a natural mouthwash by dissolving it in warm water and rinsing your mouth after brushing.
This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion.